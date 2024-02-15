Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC): Can A Stock Be 39.93% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares stood at 2.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.64, to imply an increase of 2.14% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The ULCC share’s 52-week high remains $11.90, putting it -55.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.19. The company has a valuation of $1.69B, with an average of 3.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

After registering a 2.14% upside in the last session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.97, jumping 2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.89%, and 66.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.93%. Short interest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw shorts transact 14.04 million shares and set a 5.02 days time to cover.