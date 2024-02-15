FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.82, to imply an increase of 7.06% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The FREY share’s 52-week high remains $10.10, putting it -454.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $254.27M, with an average of 1.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

After registering a 7.06% upside in the last session, FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9600, jumping 7.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.42%, and 27.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.67%. Short interest in FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) saw shorts transact 7.85 million shares and set a 4.63 days time to cover.