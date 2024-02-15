For Risk-Tolerant Investors, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Is Worth A Shot

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares stood at 3.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.44, to imply a decrease of -5.25% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The TAL share’s 52-week high remains $15.27, putting it -5.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.09. The company has a valuation of $7.09B, with an average of 8.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.21 million shares over the past 3 months.
TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information
After registering a -5.25% downside in the latest session, TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.51, dropping -5.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.31%, and 27.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.33%. Short interest in TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) saw shorts transact 25.15 million shares and set a 3.56 days time to cover.
TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing TAL Education Group ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) shares are 117.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.67% against 14.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $391.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $373.69 million.
TAL Dividends
TAL Education Group ADR has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TAL Education Group ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.