For Risk-Tolerant Investors, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Is Worth A Shot

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares stood at 3.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.44, to imply a decrease of -5.25% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The TAL share’s 52-week high remains $15.27, putting it -5.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.09. The company has a valuation of $7.09B, with an average of 8.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

After registering a -5.25% downside in the latest session, TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.51, dropping -5.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.31%, and 27.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.33%. Short interest in TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) saw shorts transact 25.15 million shares and set a 3.56 days time to cover.