Following A 2.56% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR)?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.80, to imply an increase of 8.11% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The SMR share’s 52-week high remains $10.69, putting it -281.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $214.98M, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

After registering a 8.11% upside in the last session, NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.88, jumping 8.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.56%, and 29.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.89%. Short interest in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) saw shorts transact 16.27 million shares and set a 7.51 days time to cover.