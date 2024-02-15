FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Fell -998.67% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares stood at 2.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 3.69% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The FGEN share’s 52-week high remains $24.72, putting it -998.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $221.27M, with an average of 5.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

After registering a 3.69% upside in the last session, FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.93, jumping 3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.69%, and 195.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 153.86%. Short interest in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw shorts transact 13.5 million shares and set a 4.62 days time to cover.