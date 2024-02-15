EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) Is Worth A Gamble At $0.10

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply an increase of 7.60% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The EZGO share’s 52-week high remains $2.77, putting it -2670.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $10.40M, with an average of 2.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

After registering a 7.60% upside in the latest session, EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1085, jumping 7.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.31%, and -0.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.49%. Short interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.