Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR): Can A Stock Be -67.76% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s traded shares stood at 2.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.70, to imply an increase of 32.26% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The EXPR share’s 52-week high remains $24.60, putting it -811.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.90. The company has a valuation of $10.12M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 100.55K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 32.26% upside in the latest session, Express Inc. (EXPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.88, jumping 32.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.64%, and -63.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.76%. Short interest in Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw shorts transact 0.47 million shares and set a 12.68 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Express Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Express Inc. (EXPR) shares are -80.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -99.13% against -6.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.00% this quarter before jumping 71.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Express Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Express Inc. insiders hold 16.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.82% of the shares at 22.44% float percentage. In total, 18.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 4.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 94393.0 shares, or about 2.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Express Inc. (EXPR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 3.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 60545.0, or 1.62% of the shares, all valued at about 0.72 million.