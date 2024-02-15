Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.16, to imply a decrease of -1.71% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The EVLV share’s 52-week high remains $8.30, putting it -60.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.41. The company has a valuation of $779.83M, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 979.97K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.71% downside in the latest session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.73, dropping -1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.78%, and 20.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.32%. Short interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) saw shorts transact 8.28 million shares and set a 10.1 days time to cover.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) shares are -26.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -48.00% against 7.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $19.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.89 million and $18.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.40% before jumping 26.30% in the following quarter.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out on February 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc insiders hold 17.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.54% of the shares at 72.12% float percentage. In total, 59.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.8 million shares (or 7.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Data Collective IV GP, LLC with 10.6 million shares, or about 7.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $63.61 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.97 million shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.57 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 17.99 million.