Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA) Plunged -97.32% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA)’s traded shares stood at 8.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.29, to imply a decrease of -34.69% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The EVA share’s 52-week high remains $47.10, putting it -16141.38% down since that peak but still an impressive -13.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $21.68M, with an average of 2.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) trade information

After registering a -34.69% downside in the last session, Enviva Inc (EVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6731, dropping -34.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -43.60%, and -63.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.78%. Short interest in Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) saw shorts transact 7.43 million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.