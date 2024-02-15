Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ: EMKR): How Can A Stock Be Down -25.97% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s traded shares stood at 4.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The EMKR share’s 52-week high remains $1.49, putting it -313.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $27.99M, with an average of 1.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 692.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the last session, Emcore Corp. (EMKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6400, jumping 0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -42.54%, and -35.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.97%. Short interest in Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw shorts transact 0.53 million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.