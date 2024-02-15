Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF) Is Currently -997.56 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares stood at 43.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply an increase of 125.75% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The DXF share’s 52-week high remains $9.00, putting it -997.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $1.96M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) trade information

After registering a 125.75% upside in the latest session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500, jumping 125.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 163.01%, and 167.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 110.74%. Short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) saw shorts transact 39600.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.