Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF) Is Currently -997.56 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares stood at 43.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply an increase of 125.75% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The DXF share’s 52-week high remains $9.00, putting it -997.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $1.96M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.80K shares over the past 3 months.
After registering a 125.75% upside in the latest session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500, jumping 125.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 163.01%, and 167.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 110.74%. Short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX:DXF) saw shorts transact 39600.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR has its next earnings report out on May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.53% of the shares at 33.53% float percentage. In total, 33.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rhumbline Advisers. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14354.0 shares (or 0.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2041.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LP with 5318.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $756.0.