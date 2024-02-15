Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -12.12% YTD Loss?

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM)’s traded shares stood at 2.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply an increase of 13.36% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The DM share’s 52-week high remains $2.55, putting it -286.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $214.33M, with an average of 2.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.75 million shares over the past 3 months.
Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) trade information
After registering a 13.36% upside in the last session, Desktop Metal Inc (DM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6730, jumping 13.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.99%, and 10.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.12%. Short interest in Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) saw shorts transact 70.99 million shares and set a 18.36 days time to cover.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -552.17% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 33.77% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.00% annually.
DM Dividends
Desktop Metal Inc has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Desktop Metal Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.