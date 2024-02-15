Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -12.12% YTD Loss?

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM)’s traded shares stood at 2.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply an increase of 13.36% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The DM share’s 52-week high remains $2.55, putting it -286.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $214.33M, with an average of 2.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) trade information

After registering a 13.36% upside in the last session, Desktop Metal Inc (DM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6730, jumping 13.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.99%, and 10.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.12%. Short interest in Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) saw shorts transact 70.99 million shares and set a 18.36 days time to cover.