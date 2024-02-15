Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) Is 40.0% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR)’s traded shares stood at 2.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.00, to imply an increase of 15.93% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The DNMR share’s 52-week high remains $4.59, putting it -359.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $101.66M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

After registering a 15.93% upside in the last session, Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0100, jumping 15.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.99%, and 28.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.31%. Short interest in Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) saw shorts transact 22.92 million shares and set a 18.16 days time to cover.