Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) Stocks Fall -44.28% YTD; What Next For It?

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 6.94% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The DADA share’s 52-week high remains $12.11, putting it -554.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $484.72M, with an average of 1.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.27 million shares over the past 3 months.
Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information
After registering a 6.94% upside in the last session, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8800, jumping 6.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.27%, and 28.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.28%. Short interest in Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) saw shorts transact 2.65 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.
Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Dada Nexus Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) shares are -64.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.72% against 8.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 190.00% this quarter before jumping 130.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $432.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $409.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $387.91 million and $356.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.60% before jumping 15.00% in the following quarter.
DADA Dividends
Dada Nexus Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.