Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) Stocks Fall -44.28% YTD; What Next For It?

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 6.94% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The DADA share’s 52-week high remains $12.11, putting it -554.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $484.72M, with an average of 1.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

After registering a 6.94% upside in the last session, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8800, jumping 6.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.27%, and 28.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.28%. Short interest in Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) saw shorts transact 2.65 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.