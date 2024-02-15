D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) Surging 23.33% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS)’s traded shares stood at 15.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 28.47% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The QBTS share’s 52-week high remains $3.20, putting it -72.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $209.79M, with an average of 3.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

After registering a 28.47% upside in the last session, D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0800, jumping 28.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 92.71%, and 156.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 110.20%. Short interest in D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) saw shorts transact 4.54 million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.