Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply an increase of 3.96% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CRKN share’s 52-week high remains $19.72, putting it -19620.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $3.24M, with an average of 1.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

After registering a 3.96% upside in the last session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1350, jumping 3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.24%, and -18.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.81%. Short interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.