Connexa Sports Technologies Inc At $0.31: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply an increase of 2.34% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CNXA share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -4416.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $1.07M, with an average of 34.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.62 million shares over the past 3 months.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information
After registering a 2.34% upside in the last session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5300, jumping 2.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.65%, and 55.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.48%. Short interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) saw shorts transact 1.82 million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
CNXA Dividends
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc insiders hold 10.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.35% of the shares at 2.64% float percentage. In total, 2.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25463.0 shares (or 3.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.23 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1778.0 shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $15717.0.