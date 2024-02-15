Connexa Sports Technologies Inc At $0.31: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply an increase of 2.34% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CNXA share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -4416.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $1.07M, with an average of 34.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

After registering a 2.34% upside in the last session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5300, jumping 2.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.65%, and 55.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.48%. Short interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) saw shorts transact 1.82 million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.