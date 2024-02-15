Compass Inc’s (NYSE: COMP) Stock Falls -0.92 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.77, to imply a decrease of -0.92% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The COMP share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -19.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $1.89B, with an average of 3.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside in the latest session, Compass Inc (COMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.97, dropping -0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.13%, and 21.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.13%. Short interest in Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) saw shorts transact 17.35 million shares and set a 3.95 days time to cover.