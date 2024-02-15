Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Has Dropped -4.94% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares stood at 9.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $165.33, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $4.95 in intraday trading. The COIN share’s 52-week high remains $187.39, putting it -13.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.43. The company has a valuation of $39.55B, with an average of 10.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

After registering a 3.08% upside in the latest session, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 172.82, jumping 3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.73%, and 23.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.94%. Short interest in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw shorts transact 17.58 million shares and set a 1.17 days time to cover.