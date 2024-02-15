Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Has Dropped -4.94% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares stood at 9.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $165.33, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $4.95 in intraday trading. The COIN share’s 52-week high remains $187.39, putting it -13.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.43. The company has a valuation of $39.55B, with an average of 10.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.42 million shares over the past 3 months.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information
After registering a 3.08% upside in the latest session, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 172.82, jumping 3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.73%, and 23.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.94%. Short interest in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw shorts transact 17.58 million shares and set a 1.17 days time to cover.
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Coinbase Global Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) shares are 109.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.81% against 3.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 135.10% compared to the previous financial year.
COIN Dividends
Coinbase Global Inc has its next earnings report out on February 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coinbase Global Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.