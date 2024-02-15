Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Gain Of 133.33 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares stood at 50.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.85, to imply an increase of 12.33% or $1.96 in intraday trading. The CLSK share’s 52-week high remains $16.44, putting it 7.9% up since that peak but still an impressive 88.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $3.54B, with an average of 37.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

After registering a 12.33% upside in the last session, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.87, jumping 12.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 91.73%, and 133.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.83%. Short interest in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw shorts transact 24.42 million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.