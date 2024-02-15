China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) Down -35.27% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s traded shares stood at 2.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply an increase of 14.58% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The CHNR share’s 52-week high remains $4.40, putting it -327.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $8.46M, with an average of 5170.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.15K shares over the past 3 months.

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) trade information

After registering a 14.58% upside in the last session, China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3500, jumping 14.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.70%, and -23.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.27%. Short interest in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw shorts transact 13530.0 shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.