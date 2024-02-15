China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) Down -35.27% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s traded shares stood at 2.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply an increase of 14.58% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The CHNR share’s 52-week high remains $4.40, putting it -327.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $8.46M, with an average of 5170.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.15K shares over the past 3 months.
China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) trade information
After registering a 14.58% upside in the last session, China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3500, jumping 14.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.70%, and -23.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.27%. Short interest in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw shorts transact 13530.0 shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.
CHNR Dividends
China Natural Resources Inc has its next earnings report out between November 17 and November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Natural Resources Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s Major holders
China Natural Resources Inc insiders hold 69.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.02% of the shares at 0.08% float percentage. In total, 0.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the company held over 2427.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4878.0.