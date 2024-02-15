Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.76, to imply an increase of 4.43% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The RNAC share’s 52-week high remains $1.92, putting it -152.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $123.42M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 852.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information

After registering a 4.43% upside in the latest session, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000, jumping 4.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.04%, and 5.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.56%. Short interest in Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) saw shorts transact 7.98 million shares and set a 17.12 days time to cover.