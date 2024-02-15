Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) Spiked 20.37% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s traded shares stood at 2.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply an increase of 25.00% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The CRDL share’s 52-week high remains $1.43, putting it -10.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $84.64M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 173.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

After registering a 25.00% upside in the latest session, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3900, jumping 25.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.37%, and 27.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.17%. Short interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.