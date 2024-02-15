Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -1.30% Year-To-Date

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares stood at 47.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.28, to imply an increase of 31.79% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The CAN share’s 52-week high remains $3.50, putting it -53.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $342.62M, with an average of 19.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

After registering a 31.79% upside in the last session, Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3500, jumping 31.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 78.12%, and 8.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.30%. Short interest in Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) saw shorts transact 22.34 million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.