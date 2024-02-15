Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -1.30% Year-To-Date

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares stood at 47.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.28, to imply an increase of 31.79% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The CAN share’s 52-week high remains $3.50, putting it -53.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $342.62M, with an average of 19.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.56 million shares over the past 3 months.
Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information
After registering a 31.79% upside in the last session, Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3500, jumping 31.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 78.12%, and 8.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.30%. Short interest in Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) saw shorts transact 22.34 million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.
Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Canaan Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) shares are -9.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -321.59% against 13.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.90% this quarter before jumping 72.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -65.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $34.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $51.57 million and $50.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -33.60% before dropping -14.00% in the following quarter.
CAN Dividends
Canaan Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canaan Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.