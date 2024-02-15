BowFlex Inc (NYSE: BFX): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -52.58% YTD Loss?

BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decrease of -30.18% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The BFX share’s 52-week high remains $2.00, putting it -440.54% down since that peak but still an impressive -27.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $13.28M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 216.06K shares over the past 3 months.

BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) trade information

After registering a -30.18% downside in the latest session, BowFlex Inc (BFX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5500, dropping -30.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.81%, and -26.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.58%. Short interest in BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) saw shorts transact 0.95 million shares and set a 4.2 days time to cover.