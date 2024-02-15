Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Stock?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s traded shares stood at 3.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply an increase of 1.52% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The EAF share’s 52-week high remains $5.82, putting it -334.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $344.13M, with an average of 3.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

After registering a 1.52% upside in the last session, GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5600, jumping 1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -20.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.81%. Short interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw shorts transact 9.55 million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.