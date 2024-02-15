Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) Stock?

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s traded shares stood at 50.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply a decrease of -1.66% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GOEV share’s 52-week high remains $0.96, putting it -585.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $136.68M, with an average of 70.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 52.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

After registering a -1.66% downside in the last session, Canoo Inc (GOEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1695, dropping -1.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.70%, and -22.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.63%. Short interest in Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) saw shorts transact 96.24 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.