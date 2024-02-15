Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Stock?

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares stood at 2.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.32, to imply an increase of 4.73% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ASTS share’s 52-week high remains $7.14, putting it -115.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.59. The company has a valuation of $407.70M, with an average of 3.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

After registering a 4.73% upside in the last session, AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.70, jumping 4.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.45%, and -19.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.94%. Short interest in AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw shorts transact 12.57 million shares and set a 1.95 days time to cover.