Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Stock?

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s traded shares stood at 5.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.01, to imply an increase of 6.50% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The ALT share’s 52-week high remains $13.51, putting it -49.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $484.11M, with an average of 5.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

After registering a 6.50% upside in the last session, Altimmune Inc (ALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.86, jumping 6.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.95%, and -16.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.91%. Short interest in Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) saw shorts transact 10.01 million shares and set a 1.41 days time to cover.