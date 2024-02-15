Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Stock?

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.20, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The AGL share’s 52-week high remains $29.44, putting it -308.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.63. The company has a valuation of $2.93B, with an average of 5.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the latest session, Agilon Health Inc (AGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.52, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.62%, and -0.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.59%. Short interest in Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) saw shorts transact 44.75 million shares and set a 5.45 days time to cover.