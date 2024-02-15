Boom Or Bust: What Are Charge Enterprises Inc’s (NASDAQ:CRGE) Future Prospects?

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares stood at 4.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply a decrease of -1.33% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CRGE share’s 52-week high remains $1.54, putting it -1440.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $22.26M, with an average of 7.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

After registering a -1.33% downside in the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1186, dropping -1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.60%, and -36.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.29%. Short interest in Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) saw shorts transact 18.13 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.