Boom Or Bust: What Are Blink Charging Co’s (NASDAQ:BLNK) Future Prospects?

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s traded shares stood at 26.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.54, to imply an increase of 32.09% or $0.86 in intraday trading. The BLNK share’s 52-week high remains $11.33, putting it -220.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.18. The company has a valuation of $238.63M, with an average of 5.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

After registering a 32.09% upside in the last session, Blink Charging Co (BLNK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.55, jumping 32.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.92%, and 52.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.42%. Short interest in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw shorts transact 19.75 million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.