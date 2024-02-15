Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX): Can A Stock Be 72.95% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.86, to imply an increase of 17.39% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The BDTX share’s 52-week high remains $6.85, putting it -40.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.22. The company has a valuation of $250.97M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 486.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

After registering a 17.39% upside in the last session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.95, jumping 17.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.58%, and 72.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.95%. Short interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw shorts transact 2.4 million shares and set a 5.15 days time to cover.