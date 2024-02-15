Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF): Can A Stock Be Up 19.93% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares stood at 34.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.49, to imply an increase of 15.95% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The BITF share’s 52-week high remains $3.56, putting it -2.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 23.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.63 million shares over the past 3 months.
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information
After registering a 15.95% upside in the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.50, jumping 15.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 53.07%, and 51.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.93%. Short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw shorts transact 29.93 million shares and set a 1.21 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Bitfarms Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are 139.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.74% against 8.60%.
BITF Dividends
Bitfarms Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bitfarms Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders
Bitfarms Ltd. insiders hold 4.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.03% of the shares at 22.05% float percentage. In total, 21.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.3 million shares (or 2.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.26 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 4.23 million shares, or about 1.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.22 million.
We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 12.42 million shares. This is just over 5.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.26 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 5.79 million.