Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF): Can A Stock Be Up 19.93% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares stood at 34.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.49, to imply an increase of 15.95% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The BITF share’s 52-week high remains $3.56, putting it -2.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 23.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

After registering a 15.95% upside in the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.50, jumping 15.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 53.07%, and 51.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.93%. Short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw shorts transact 29.93 million shares and set a 1.21 days time to cover.