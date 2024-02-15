Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Up 25.06% Year-To-Date

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.19, to imply an increase of 5.27% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The BTOG share’s 52-week high remains $11.40, putting it -119.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $28.70M, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 249.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information

After registering a 5.27% upside in the latest session, Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.42, jumping 5.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.57%, and 77.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.06%. Short interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) saw shorts transact 66270.0 shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.