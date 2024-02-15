Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Up 25.06% Year-To-Date

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.19, to imply an increase of 5.27% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The BTOG share’s 52-week high remains $11.40, putting it -119.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $28.70M, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 249.27K shares over the past 3 months.
Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information
After registering a 5.27% upside in the latest session, Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.42, jumping 5.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.57%, and 77.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.06%. Short interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) saw shorts transact 66270.0 shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.
BTOG Dividends
Bit Origin Ltd has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Origin Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s Major holders
Bit Origin Ltd insiders hold 9.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.57% of the shares at 0.64% float percentage. In total, 0.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 36020.0 shares (or 1.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 122.0 shares, or about 0.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $613.0.
Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3285.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16523.0