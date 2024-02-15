Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS) Up 38.21% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -73.83% – Here’s What To Do Now

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS)’s traded shares stood at 2.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.80, to imply an increase of 11.11% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The BETS share’s 52-week high remains $1890.00, putting it -67400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.73. The company has a valuation of $1.74M, with an average of 2.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information

After registering a 11.11% upside in the last session, Bit Brother Limited (BETS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.35, jumping 11.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 57.30%, and -35.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.83%. Short interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.