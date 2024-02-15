Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) Is Currently -1225.2 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.23, to imply an increase of 3.36% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BNGO share’s 52-week high remains $16.30, putting it -1225.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $47.77M, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

After registering a 3.36% upside in the last session, Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3400, jumping 3.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.82%, and -4.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.92%. Short interest in Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw shorts transact 5.6 million shares and set a 2.94 days time to cover.