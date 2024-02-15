BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Up 39.27% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -10.75% – Here’s What To Do Now

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s traded shares stood at 2.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.91, to imply an increase of 6.11% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The BBAI share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -135.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $301.02M, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

After registering a 6.11% upside in the last session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0200, jumping 6.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.06%, and 3.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.75%. Short interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) saw shorts transact 9.21 million shares and set a 3.61 days time to cover.