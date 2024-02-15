Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX) Surged -71.26% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 10.72% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The BTTX share’s 52-week high remains $1.61, putting it -747.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $10.33M, with an average of 2.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

After registering a 10.72% upside in the last session, Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1920, jumping 10.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.63%, and -11.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.56%. Short interest in Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) saw shorts transact 0.96 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.