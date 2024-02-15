Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Up 22.58% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.37, to imply an increase of 6.63% or $2.08 in intraday trading. The BEAM share’s 52-week high remains $44.22, putting it -32.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.95. The company has a valuation of $2.72B, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

After registering a 6.63% upside in the latest session, Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.22, jumping 6.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.69%, and 38.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.58%. Short interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw shorts transact 13.39 million shares and set a 10.92 days time to cover.