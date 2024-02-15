Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Has Recovered 26.72% So Far, But Another -420.61% Loss Is Possible.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply an increase of 11.02% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The BW share’s 52-week high remains $6.82, putting it -420.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $117.07M, with an average of 1.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) trade information

After registering a 11.02% upside in the last session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4800, jumping 11.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.09%, and 19.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.27%. Short interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) saw shorts transact 1.89 million shares and set a 1.86 days time to cover.