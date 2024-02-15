B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) Down -18.01% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.21, to imply a decrease of -9.97% or -$1.9 in intraday trading. The RILY share’s 52-week high remains $60.72, putting it -252.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.65. The company has a valuation of $526.28M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

After registering a -9.97% downside in the latest session, B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.89, dropping -9.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.18%, and -21.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.01%. Short interest in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) saw shorts transact 10.38 million shares and set a 9.62 days time to cover.