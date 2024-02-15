Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Have Declined -31.12% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares stood at 3.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply a decrease of -8.51% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The AUR share’s 52-week high remains $4.81, putting it -59.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $4.57B, with an average of 4.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

After registering a -8.51% downside in the latest session, Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.48, dropping -8.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.10%, and -2.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.12%. Short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw shorts transact 46.59 million shares and set a 8.51 days time to cover.