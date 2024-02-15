Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) Could See A -195.74% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 9.74% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ATER share’s 52-week high remains $1.39, putting it -195.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $42.37M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 465.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

After registering a 9.74% upside in the latest session, Aterian Inc (ATER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4900, jumping 9.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.04%, and 60.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.78%. Short interest in Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) saw shorts transact 4.42 million shares and set a 15.3 days time to cover.