At Current Prices, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) Worth A Patient Look?

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA)’s traded shares stood at 15.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply a decrease of -15.22% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The MHUA share’s 52-week high remains $45.49, putting it -4739.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $22.53M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 293.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA) trade information

After registering a -15.22% downside in the latest session, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2600, dropping -15.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.04%, and 2.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.41%. Short interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.