At Current Prices, Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG) Worth A Patient Look?

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s traded shares stood at 2.83 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply an increase of 12.32% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ATXG share’s 52-week high remains $16.30, putting it -951.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $6.65M, with an average of 32320.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

After registering a 12.32% upside in the last session, Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7708, jumping 12.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.21%, and 27.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.64%. Short interest in Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) saw shorts transact 13250.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.