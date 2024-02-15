At Current Prices, Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG) Worth A Patient Look?

Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s traded shares stood at 2.83 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply an increase of 12.32% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ATXG share’s 52-week high remains $16.30, putting it -951.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $6.65M, with an average of 32320.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.57K shares over the past 3 months.
Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information
After registering a 12.32% upside in the last session, Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7708, jumping 12.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.21%, and 27.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.64%. Short interest in Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ:ATXG) saw shorts transact 13250.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.
ATXG Dividends
Addentax Group Corp has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Addentax Group Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.