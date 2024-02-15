At $6.82 Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Is Worth A Gamble

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.82, to imply an increase of 2.40% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The BYND share’s 52-week high remains $22.87, putting it -235.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.58. The company has a valuation of $440.17M, with an average of 2.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

After registering a 2.40% upside in the latest session, Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.45, jumping 2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.81%, and -6.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.37%. Short interest in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) saw shorts transact 23.36 million shares and set a 10.91 days time to cover.