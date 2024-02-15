At $1.69 Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) Is Worth A Gamble

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.69, to imply an increase of 6.29% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The EBS share’s 52-week high remains $16.66, putting it -885.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $87.68M, with an average of 1.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) trade information

After registering a 6.29% upside in the last session, Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8400, jumping 6.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.67%, and -16.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.58%. Short interest in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) saw shorts transact 10.44 million shares and set a 8.81 days time to cover.