Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK)’s 52.69-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.84, to imply an increase of 15.92% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The ARBK share’s 52-week high remains $4.45, putting it -56.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $163.92M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

After registering a 15.92% upside in the last session, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.92, jumping 15.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.69%, and 35.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.06%. Short interest in Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.