Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO) Is Worth A Gamble At $0.16

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO)’s traded shares stood at 12.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply an increase of 18.44% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The MIMO share’s 52-week high remains $1.50, putting it -837.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $11.79M, with an average of 1.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

After registering a 18.44% upside in the last session, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1874, jumping 18.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.97%, and 105.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.56%. Short interest in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) saw shorts transact 1.86 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.